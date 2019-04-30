WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The Wood County Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash on FM 1804.

According to the WCSO, the driver of a large truck called 911 after a small yellow car hit the truck and fled the scene at about 12:30 p.m.

The driver of the truck says they tried to catch the driver of the car but the car was going more than 100 miles per hour.

The car was last seen driving towards Highway 80 on FM 1804.

The WCSO says the car had significant damage on the license plate.

The sheriff's office is asking the public's help to finding the bright yellow car with damage on the bumper. If you have any information, call (903) 763-2201.