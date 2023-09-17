At around 7:20 a.m., Troy Costello, a Woodville police officer was shot in the face by a suspect and is still in the hospital.

WOODVILLE, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating a Sunday morning shooting involving a Woodville police officer.

At around 7:20 a.m. Troy Costello, a Woodville police officer responded to a call of a man causing a disturbance at 200 block of Shivers Drive according to a Woodville Police Department news release.

The man, identified as Reginal Owens, 41, of Hemphill, was seen in a white pick up truck. Costello attempted to talk to the Owens but he ignored Costello's verbal commands to stop and continued driving away.

Costello pursued truck down Shivers Drive and onto MLK Drive for several blocks, calling for assistance according to the release. The chase continued onto South Pecan Street.

Costello attempted to stop the truck again by blocking Owens into a private driveway. Owns then started driving in reverse down South Pecan before finally stopping near the intersection of Pecan St. and Cardinal Dr.

Costello approached the truck's driver side and was shot by Owens according to the release. He then left the scene.

The truck was later spotted back near the 200 block of Shivers Dr. and Tyler County Deputies arrived to assist.

Witnesses observed the Owens flee the scene into a wooded area south of Shivers Dr. according to the release. Several deputies along with Woodville Police Officers set up a search perimeter in the area.

Owens was spotted by deputies exiting the wooded area with a handgun in his waistband.

Deputies gave the Owens multiple warnings to put his gun down, but he continued to ignore their commands, the release states.

When Owens made a move towards his gun, multiple deputies shot him according to the release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and Justice of Peace Precinct 1, Tina Self, ordered an autopsy.

Costello was shot in the face and is still in the hospital. His injury is non life-threatening according to the release.

He was air lifted to Herman Memorial Hospital. He’s in stable condition but he has a team of surgeons working to remove a bullet in his face according to Woodville Chief of Police Mike McCulley.

Officer Costello has been with the Woodville Police Department for almost five years and previously worked for the Tyler County Sheriff’s Department.

DPS are the lead agency in the investigation into the shooting according to Chief McCulley.

From a Woodville Police Department news release:

On September 17, 2023, at approximately 7:15 am, a Call for Service was made to the Tyler County Sheriff’s Department, requesting an Officer respond to the 200 blk of Shivers Dr. in reference to a suspicious male subject causing a disturbance. Officer Troy Costello responded to the location. The male subject was observed in a white colored pick up truck on Shivers Dr. Officer Costello attempted to make contact with the male subject. The driver ignored the Officer’s verbal commands to stop and continued driving away. Officer Costello pursued the suspect vehicle down Shivers onto MLK Dr for several blocks. Officer Costello radioed for assistance while pursuing the suspect’s vehicle. Officer Costello continued pursuing the vehicle down MLK Dr. onto South Pecan St. Officer Costello attempted to stop the suspect vehicle again by blocking him into a private driveway. The suspect vehicle continued evading the Officer by driving in reverse down South Pecan St., finally stopping near the intersection of Pecan St. and Cardinal Dr. Officer Costello approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and was shot by the suspect. After shooting the Officer, the suspect left the scene in the vehicle. The suspect vehicle was later spotted back near the 200 blk of Shivers Dr. Deputies with Tyler County Sheriff’s Department arrived to assist. Witnesses observed the male suspect flee the scene into a wooded area south of Shivers Dr. Several Deputies along with Woodville PD Officers set up a search perimeter in the area. At approximately 8:24 am, Deputies observed the male suspect exit the wooded area. The suspect was observed with a handgun in his waistband. Deputies gave the suspect numerous commands to stop and laydown with arms extended. Suspect continued to ignore the Deputies repeated commands. The suspect was noncompliant and hostile towards the officers and made an aggressive movement toward the handgun that was in his waistband. The suspect was fired upon by multiple officers. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and Justice of Peace Precinct 1, Tina Self , ordered an autopsy. The suspect has been identified as Reginal Owens, 41, of Hemphill, TX. The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation of both shootings. Officer Costello was air lifted to a hospital in Houston for treatment and was last reported to be in stable condition undergoing surgery. Officer Costello has been with the Woodville Police Department for almost 5 years and previously worked for the Tyler County Sheriff’s Department. Our Department asks the public to keep Officer Costello and his family in your prayers.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.