'Yahoo Boys' ringleader gets 20 years for targeting older adults in sweetheart scam, Tarrant DA says

Officials said the leader sent $1.32 million in stolen money to Nigeria.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The ringleader of a gang known as the "Yahoo Boys," who targeted older adults across the country in sweetheart scams and laundered that money to Nigeria, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

Tarrant County officials said Ifeanyichukwu Festus Obi, 43, sent $1.32 million in stolen money to Nigeria during just two months in 2019 as part of the scheme.

The 20-year sentence announced by the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney was the result of a 17-month investigation by a task force involving the Colleyville Police Department, the United States Secret Service, United States Postal Inspector and the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

During Obi's court hearing, the district attorney said it was revealed that the defendant was connected to callers in Nigeria who scam older adults into sending money to their online love interest.

“These Nigerian scammers are calling our retired-elderly population all through the night, waking them up, stressing them out and compelling them to send their money far and wide," Assistant Criminal District Attorney Lori Varnell, who prosecuted the case against Obi, said in a news release Tuesday.

Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller said Obi's sentence signifies that Tarrant County will not tolerate those who prey on our most vulnerable citizens.

"Today, justice was served,” Miller said in the Tuesday release.

Criminal District Attorney Phil Sorrells said they are still working cases against three other members of the "Yahoo Boys."