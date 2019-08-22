SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The man accused of killing 10-year-old Kayla Gomez- Orozco is back in court Thursday morning for a pre-trial hearing.

According to CBS19 crew at the hearing, Gustavo Zavala-Garcia pleaded guilty to capital murder for the death of 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco.

District Attorney Jacob Putman says the defendant was found intellectually disabled under the new Supreme Court orders. Giving those findings today, the state is no longer seeking the death penalty.

Zavala-Garcia has been sentenced without any possibility of parole.