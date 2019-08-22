SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Gustavo Zavala-Garcia pleaded guilty Thursday to the murder of his niece, 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Zavala-Garcia, 26, appeared at a hearing Thursday morning to enter his plea.

District Attorney Jacob Putman says the defendant was found intellectually disabled under the new Supreme Court orders. Such claims were supported by a mental health expert.

Giving those findings, the state decided not to seek the death penalty.

"[The] Supreme Court has denied Kayla's family and our community, the justice they deserve," district attorney Jacob Putman said.

The Case

On Sunday, Nov. 6, detectives discovered the body of 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco in a well behind a home in Bullard, about three miles from where Kayla disappeared on Nov. 1.

Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, Kayla's uncle, was immediately a suspect and arrested on immigration hold.

On Nov. 7, Zavala-Garcia was charged with capital murder.

On January 27, 2017, a grand jury formally indicted Zavala-Garcia for the crime.

After a number of pretrial hearings, the trial was originally set for March 2018. However, that date and subsequent trial dates, were pushed back. His latest trial date was set for March 2020.

One of the main issues in the case was the mental state of Zavala-Garcia.

According to the DA, in 2002, the United States Supreme Court ruled that the state cannot execute an intellectually disabled capital murder defendant, regardless of the severeness of the crime.

Doctors for both the state and the defense evaluated Zavala-Garcia and determined he was intellectually disabled and therefore not eligible for execution.

"Faced with the reality of the state of the law, and knowing there would be no way to achieve a valid death sentence, we entered into a plea agreement with Mr. [Zavala-Garcia] that resulted in life without parole," Putman said. "He will never be released and he will die in prison."

Because he pleaded guilty, Zavala-Garcia cannot appeal the court's sentence or file for motion to have a trial.

Zavala-Garcia requested to be placed into the custody of the Texas Department of Correctional Institutions Division as soon as possible. The judge granted the decision.

