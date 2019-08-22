SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The man accused of killing a 10-year-old girl is back in court Thursday morning for a pre-trial hearing.

According to CBS19 crew at the hearing, Gustavo Zavala-Garcia pleaded guilty to capital murder for the death of 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco.

District Attorney Jacob Putman says the defendant was found intellectually disabled under the new Supreme Court orders. Such claims were supported by a mental health expert. Giving those findings today, the state is no longer seeking the death penalty.

According to the DA, in 2002, the United States Supreme Court ruled that the state cannot execute an intellectually disabled capital murder defendant, regardless of the severeness of the crime.

Zavala-Garcia has been sentenced to life in prison without any possibility of parole.

