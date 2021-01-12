'Why did they do this to our kids?' Families sue Houston County daycare over alleged abuse

The lawsuit was filed in Montgomery County partly because of intense local attention.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Disturbing surveillance video from inside a daycare center is at the center of a child abuse lawsuit.

The alleged abuse happened at Treehouse Academy in Crockett, Texas in Houston County.

But the lawsuit was filed in Montgomery County due, in part, to intense local publicity.

The filing includes video that appears to show an employee spanking a toddler before dragging him across the floor during naptime.

"It is so disturbing,” said parent Crystal Petri.

This Crockett, TX daycare is at the center of a new lawsuit that alleges ongoing physical and verbal abuse. Video included in the filing appears to show a toddler getting spanked which is prohibited. See it + hear from parents: @KHOU at 4 & 6 #khou11 Pic: Houston Co. Courier pic.twitter.com/Z9zajlcHd7 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) December 1, 2021

Petri is one of numerous parents behind the lawsuit that came about because of, among other things, what was caught on camera.

“I just sat there and just yelled at my computer, cried,” said Petri.

The lawsuit claims abusive behavior was an ongoing issue at the daycare center and that that employees with criminal records were hired despite numerous red flags and even warnings from the state.

"And to watch these videos was just disgusting,” said parent and plaintiff Shanna Stanley.

She told us her then-two year-old daughter suffered some of the abuse and was relieved when three employees were criminally charged more than a year ago.

But a grand jury failed to indict them.

That's something attorneys attribute to surveillance video not being presented.

"You know, you drop your kids off, you pay these people money and expect they’re going to take care of your kids to the standard, the minimum,” said Stanley.

Parents said they hope that seeking justice in a totally different county might help find some answers.

"Why did they do this to our kids?" said Petri. "What did our kids do to deserve for them to be hit on, thrown against tables, dragged on the floors, kicked in the heads, spanked.”

Attorneys representing the daycare have yet to offer comment. We're told the facility remains open.