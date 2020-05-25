MARSHALL, Texas — For nearly two years, the Marshall community and national rail advocacy groups have pushed for Amtrak to bring back staffing to 15 stations across the U.S. and in the East Texas city.

"We put forth the letter writing campaign and a petition signing campaign,” said Christina Anderson, board member of the Marshall Depot. “Our community and region just stood up beautifully and our voices were heard."

June 29, 2018 was the last day a person handed out a ticket at the station, but within the next six weeks that will be changing.

RELATED: Amtrak ticket station in Marshall closing

RELATED: Marshall fights to keep Amtrak customer service employees

Amtrak announced in May the return of staff to all 15 stations including two customer service representatives for the Marshall Depot.

“Those customer services are there before, during and after the arrival and departure of each of the trains,” Anderson said. "So often people just called the customer service representative a ticket agent, it's so much more."

Anderson says while it might seem like a job a computer can easily do, it’s a very important position for the station.

They (the staff) know how to keep that station secure and how to safely board the passengers both on and off the train,” explained Anderson. “But also help them to the platform, help them with luggage, help people with special needs or disabilities and they're basically the face of Amtrak."

Amtrak plans to internally post the listing of the restored jobs. Starting May 28, jobs will then be posted externally.