DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas council member and two council liaisons were treated by paramedics Thursday night at City Hall after they were exposed to pepper spray, Dallas police say.

City staff was first told of the incident at about 6:45 pm.

District 6 Council Member Omar Narvaez and two council liaisons were exposed to the irritating agent when they entered an elevator on the fifth floor of Dallas City Hall outside the mayor and city council office, said Janella Newsome, a spokeswoman with DPD.

At the time, Narvaez and the two liaisons were on their way to a town hall event. All three were treated onsite.

City photo of Council Member Omar Narvaez.

City of Dallas

Newsome said it appears someone sprayed pepper spray in the elevator before the council member and staff entered it.

Once the elevator doors closed, Narvaez and the liaisons realized something was wrong but were stuck inside for several floors before they could exit, she said.

"I'm doing fine," Narvaez said late Friday night. "One of my liaisons still has a scratchy throat but she will be OK."

The council member said he believes the incident was an accident.

"Perhaps someone had mace on their person and accidentally hit the spray button," he said.

"The most important thing is that my staff is A-OK," he said.

Dallas police said they're investigating and reviewing surveillance video.

