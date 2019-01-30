On Thursday, dioceses across Texas – including Dallas – released names of priests "credibly accused" of sexual abuse of minors over the last seven decades.

The Dallas diocese released 31 names. Twenty-four of the priests were listed as "incardinated in the Diocese of Dallas," and seven more were listed as "incardinated in other diocese or religious order."

Five of the priests had been laicized – meaning their clerical status had been removed by the Pope – and one more was pending laicization. Seventeen of the priests listed were deceased.

Incardinated in Diocese of Dallas



• Matthew Bagert, Laicized, Diocese of Dallas

• Richard Brown, Absent on leave, Diocese of Dallas

• Alejandro Buitrago, Retired with faculties suspended, Diocese of Dallas

• Robert Crisp, Retired with faculties suspended, Diocese of Dallas

• Paul Detzel, Laicized, Diocese of Dallas

• John Duesman, Deceased, Diocese of Dallas

• James Fitzpatrick, Deceased, Diocese of Dallas

• Michael Flanagan, Deceased, Diocese of Dallas

• Timothy Heines, Suspended, Pending lawsuit alleging abuse of minor, Diocese of Dallas

• William Hoover, Deceased, Diocese of Dallas (1969 - Diocese of Fort Worth)

• William Hughes, Laicized, Diocese of Dallas

• Richard Johnson, Deceased, Diocese of Dallas

• Rudy Kos, Laicized, Incarcerated, Diocese of Dallas

• William Lane, Deceased, Archdiocese of Port of Spain (Trinidad - 1933), Diocese of Dallas (1958)

• Justin Lucio, Deceased, Diocese of Dallas

• Patrick Lynch, Deceased, Diocese of Dallas

• Henry McGill, Deceased, Diocese of Mobile (1941) Diocese of Dallas (1954)

• Jeremy Myers, Suspended, Order of St. Benedict (1984), Diocese of Dallas (1996)

• Edmundo Paredes, Suspended, Diocese of Dallas

• Robert Peebles, Laicized, Deceased, Diocese of Dallas

• James Reilly, Deceased, Diocese of Dallas, Diocese of Fort Worth (1969)

• Kenneth Roberts, Deceased, Diocese of Dallas

• Jose Saldana, Laiciziation Pending, Diocese of Dallas

• Raymond (John) Scott, Deceased, Diocese of Dallas

Incardinated in Other Diocese or Religious Order

• Michael Barone, Retired, Diocese of Tyler

• Thomas Behnke, Deceased, Order of Discalced Carmelites

• Gabriel Hentrich, Deceased, Order of Discalced Carmelites

• Patrick Koch, Deceased, Society of Jesus (the Jesuits)

• Vincent Malatesta, Unknown, Society of Jesus (the Jesuits)

• Anthony Nwaogu, Unknown, Diocese of Umuahia, Nigeria

• Benjamin Smylie, Deceased, Society of Jesus (the Jesuits)

"Bishop Edward Burns has fulfilled his promise to the Catholic faithful in the Diocese of Dallas to release today the list of priests with credible allegations of sexual abuse of minors from 1950 through today," the diocese said in a media release Thursday afternoon.

"A credible allegation is one that, after review of reasonably available, relevant information in consultation with the Diocesan Review Board or other professionals, there is reason to believe is true."

For decades, the Catholic Church has dealt with the priest sex abuse crisis as allegations have surfaced worldwide.

The church has paid out more than $3 billion to settle sexual abuse claims, according to an analysis of BishopAccountability.org, an online database that tracks the sex abuse crisis.

More than 6,800 U.S. Catholic priests have been credibly accused of sexual abuse, according to an analysis by BishopAccountability.org of U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop data, and there are at least 19,000 survivors of sexual abuse by U.S. Catholic priests.

At least 70 U.S. Catholic dioceses across the country have released the names of credibly accused priests. Other dioceses include Boston; San Diego, California; Portland, Maine; Fort Worth, Texas; and Louisville, Kentucky.

