DALLAS — It’s our favorite time of the year – Girl Scouts cookie season.

This year there's a new cookie and new packaging.

Girl Scouts of the USA launched its 2020 season Tuesday and announced a new cookie called Lemon-Ups. According to a news release, it’s a crispy lemon cookie that will have a message from Girl Scouts. You may see the phrase “I am a go-getter” or “I am an innovator.”

The Lemon-Ups will be sold by the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas.

Also, Girl Scouts will be adding Lemonades to the national lineup, which Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains will be celebrating.

The new cookie boxes will feature how cookie earnings impact Girl Scouts and will highlight activities like canoeing, camping and designing robots.

“When you purchase cookies, you are helping girls power their Girl Scout experience, and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs," said Girl Scouts Chief Executive Officer Sylvia Acevedo.

Be sure to grab the new flavor or your favorite classic including, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties.

To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, click here.

