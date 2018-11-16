The family of Laura Avila told WFAA that they have made the difficult decision to remove her off life support after complications during her plastic surgery.

Laura Avila has been in a coma since Oct. 30 when she went to the Rhino Clinic in Juarez Mexico. Her family said she was there to have plastic surgery on her nose, but something went wrong when she was given the anesthesia. She never woke up.

Avila has been been in an El Paso hospital, but her family tried to get her moved to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, so doctors here could treat her. The hospital declined to take her.

Her family said she will go into hospice care. They said Laura would have wanted to go peacefully not kept alive artificially.

