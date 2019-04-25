TYLER, Texas — As storms continue to move through East Texas, CBS19 is compiling a list of damage and flood reports in the area.

Due to flooding, Cayuga ISD will have a 10 a.m. start time.

There is a high water on Troup Highway and Loop 323. Drivers should use extreme caution while on the road. One car had to be towed from the turn lane onto the Loop because it stalled in the water.

Flooding was also reported in the following area in Tyler:

Loop 323 at Earl Campbell Parkway

Broadway Avenue at Front Street

Foundry Apartments at UT-Tyler

Cascades Golf Course

In Gladewater, there is a tree in the road at North Rodeo. There is also flooding in downtown Gladewater.

In Chandler, there are reports of flooding on West Main Street.

Drivers should use extreme caution when driving on the road. If you see high water on the road, do not attempted to drive through it.

TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN!