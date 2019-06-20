DIANA, Texas — On Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m. straight-line winds up to 90 mph passed through Harrison County, east of Diana.

"Well, we woke up with lightning and lot of rumbling," homeowner Linda Stringfellow said. "It just kept on rolling.

According to the National Weather Service, the damage was concentrated in areas along Highway 154.

Moments after they received a warning text from the National Weather Service to seek shelter, Linda and her husband David saw their home severely damaged.

"An alert came through the phone and about that time the walls started shaking and going back and forth," Linda said.

The two had to ride out the storm before they were helped out by neighbors who came to check on them.

"We went to the door and saw that the tree had taken the roof off the porch, it was blocking the door so we couldn't get out that way. Then we tried to get out the back door and for some reason, that door was stuck," Linda said. "Even with it unlocked we couldn't [open it], and a couple of guys that had come back to check on us said, 'Wait a minute we'll get something to open that,' and they did and we opened [the back door]."

Now, the couple is left to clean up the mess with help from their family members.

"We've got a limb from the pantry down inside the house, the rain, when it was still falling, I could hear it coming down the walls," Linda said. "And a lot of stuff was knocked off the walls."

Despite the damages, the Stringfellow's are just happy they were not hurt.

"I was just so thankful we were all right," Linda said.