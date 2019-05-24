PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A DeBerry shooting has left one dead and one injured, the Panola County Sheriff's Office said.

Tramaine Eugene Butler, 20, of DeBerry, was arrested Thursday by Panola County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Investigator Sergeant Jeff Ivy and charged in connection with the death of Keileon Johnson, 22, of Waskom.

The Panola County Sheriff's Office received multiple 911 calls around 5 p.m. on May 23 reporting a shooting on County Road 3151 in DeBerry, officials said. One caller said that at least one person was shot during an argument, and the shooter was still on the scene with what appeared to be a rifle, officials said. As deputies were on their way to the scene, they received further information that the victim was being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, officials said.

