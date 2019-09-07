TYLER, Texas — Using sunscreen or sunblock is one of the best ways to protect the skin as temperatures rise, but there are several myths regarding the products.

Myth 1: Sunscreens with higher SPF are most effective.

Once SPF (sun protection factor) goes over 30, the increase in protection is negligible, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Not too long ago, SPF went only as high as 15 or 30. However in recent years, sunscreen manufacturers have been in an arms race, marketing products with SPF of 70 or 100 or even higher. Unfortunately, high SPF can give people a false sense of security if they assume, say, SPF 70 is more than twice as effective as SPF 30, which is far from true.

"If you look at real-world studies where people are actually putting sunscreen on, SPF 50 is probably the best in terms of getting you the protection you want," Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Bobby Mansouri said. "Once you get to higher numbers SPF 70, SPF 100, you have diminishing returns on how much more sun protection you get."

Myth 2: If you tan and not burn, there is no need to bother with sun protection.

Experts say there is no such thing as a "safe tan". This is because the skin darkens as it tries to protect itself against ultraviolet (UV) rays that are damaging live skin cells.

Myth 3: Children can use the same sunscreen as adults.

Your child should not use adult sunscreen until he or she is at least six months old. The difference between baby sunscreen and regular adult sunscreen is the ingredients used to prevent the effects of the sun’s rays. Baby sunscreen uses titanium dioxide or zinc oxide to form a physical barrier against the sun’s rays. These ingredients are not absorbed into the skin and are better for babies.

Myth 4: My sunscreen is waterproof, so it doesn't need to be reapplied after swimming or sweating.

You may notice some sunscreen and sunblock labels say water resistant, but not waterproof. Regardless, if you are swimming or sweating, anything that lessens the layer of UV protection you have put on, you will need to reapply your sunscreen more often. Instead of reapplying it every two hours as recommended, apply it every hour.

Myth 5: People of dark skin tones do not need to use sunscreen or sunblock.

People with darker skin can get skin cancer too. Regardless of skin type, exposure to UV radiation from the sun and other artificial sources, such as solariums, can cause the skin to be permanently damaged.

"It does make a difference in terms of what skin tone you are for how long it will take you to get sunburned," said Dr. Mansouri. "People of every skin tone and skin color can get skin cancers, whether it’s caused by the sun or not. Another important thing to remember for people of darker skin tones is that, in general, if you’re not using sunscreen, you’re more likely to get pigmentation changes and it makes your complexion look more uneven."

Sun protecting clothing and sunglasses can also help to protect your skin on sunny days.

It is best to consult a doctor or dermatologist if you have any questions about sunscreen use or a product.