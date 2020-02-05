AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has released an interactive map showing unemployment around the state.

Gulf Coast WDA has the most people out of work – nearly 300,000. Restaurant and dentist office workers are among the top without work.

At WorkInTexas.com, the top two employers with online postings for the area include Pizza Hut, with 832 jobs available, and Lone Star College System with 701.

In Dallas, more than 107,000 need jobs. Employers looking to hire include The University of Texas Southwestern, with 1,172 openings. Outside Dallas, Home Depot has 489 openings and Sonic has 468.

In the Alamo WDA, about 105,000 are jobless. Christus Health and University Health System San Antonio have more than 500 jobs each.

In the Capital Area, Apple and University of Texas have more than 400 jobs available.

The Borderplex covers El Paso, nearing Big Bend. Restaurant workers and folks who worked at clothing stores are among the most looking for work.

El Paso ISD, Sonic and The Gypsy Nurse have openings.

The jobless in the oil and gas field spread across the state, with heavy concentrations in East Texas, Coastal Bend, Permian Basin and Brazos Valley.

Who is hiring

East Texas: Christus Health and Dart Transit

Coastal Bend: Christus Health, Pizza Hut

Permian Basin: Ector County ISD, Midland ISD and Cal's Convenience

Brazos Valley: Texas A&M, Blinn College and FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Check with your regional workforce solutions office for job training and resources. You can find these postings at WorkInTexas.com.

To help people shift back into the workforce, the WorkInTexas.com website is expanding. During this week's TWC Commission meeting, TWC said the website can handle 25,000 people at once. Next week, it’s set to hold up to 100,000 concurrent users.

