HILLVIEW, Ky. — Despite Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendations to stop mass gatherings amid the Novel coronavirus pandemic, a Louisville-area pastor held an in-person church service on Palm Sunday.

Adults and children were seen entering Maryville Baptist Church in Hillview.

Pastor Jack Roberts spoke with ABC’s Good Morning America, saying he was not closing his place of worship – despite the governor’s executive order.

Roberts said he’s been holding mass in person services at the church for several weeks.

“[The] Internet is not the same as church. And I’m not against it. I'm not against the folks who want to have parking lot church service. I'm not against anything. I'm just for what I feel like I need to do as pastor of the church,” Pastor Roberts said.

Govenor Beshear was asked about the pastor’s defiance during his media briefing on Sunday.

Parishioners leaving Maryville Baptist Church in Hillview

WHAS-TV

“We have examples of the virus being passed at church services and people dying from it. He's putting his congregation at risk. My faith would never allow me to do that. It would tell me to love my neighbor as myself,” he said.

Maryville Baptist Church does offer online services on Facebook, but Pastor Roberts says in-person worship is the best way to go.

