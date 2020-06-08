Deputy has been through a traffic stop with no name

Deputy Rambo Latham noticed a horse on the shoulder of the busy highway and pulled over.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — There was an odd sight Wednesday morning on Texas 31 near Kilgore, but it turned out to be an act of kindness from a Gregg County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Around 10 a.m., Deputy Rambo Latham noticed a horse on the shoulder of the busy highway and pulled over.

The horse appeared to be pulled over, facing the same direction as the police car. Latham, who started in law enforcement 10 years ago, stayed by the house and radioed for information.