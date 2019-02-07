A spokesperson for the Kendall County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one of their deputies was struck and killed during a routine traffic stop Tuesday morning.

Officials with the sheriff's department said around 7:30 a.m. the deputy was conducting a traffic stop when he was struck and killed by a black pickup truck.

Officials have not released the deputy or the truck driver's identity. It was not clear if the driver of the truck was charged in the incident.

Officials said they would be providing an update later Tuesday. Further details were not immediately available.

