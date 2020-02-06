HOUSTON — Editor's note: The video above is about a peaceful march planned in downtown Houston on June 2.

George Floyd's funeral in Houston will be held next Tuesday in Houston, according to the Elite Change public relations firm.

Over the weekend, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Floyd's body would be brought back to Houston. Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center confirmed they are handling Floyd's services.

Both the public viewing and the funeral will be held at The Fountain of Praise church at 13950 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, TX 77085.

Public viewing on Monday, June 8

George Floyd's family and loved ones will have a public viewing on Monday, June 8 from noon to 6 p.m.

George Floyd funeral service on Tuesday, June 9

A homegoing celebration will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. It's expected to be a ticketed event and more information will be released in the coming days.

Statement from Elite Change:

"On May 25, 2020, Houston native, George Floyd was murdered while being detained by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. George Floyd’s family and loved ones will be having a public viewing on Monday June 8th from 12pm-6pm at The Fountain of Praise in Houston, Texas. The homegoing celebration for George Floyd will be held the following day on Tuesday June 9th at The Fountain of Praise. This will be a ticketed event and more details about both events in remembrance George Floyd will be forthcoming."

Other memorials planned in Minnesota and North Carolina

According to multiple reports, the Houston services won't be the only memorials for Floyd. A memorial service is planned for 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday in Minneapolis. Another will be held in North Carolina, where Floyd was born, on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Floyd's death

Floyd's death has sparked protests across the world, some peaceful and others violent.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 when an officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck for nearly 11 minutes in an attempt to detain him for what police called a non-violent forgery.

Derek Chauvin was identified as the officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck while Floyd was pleading, "I can't breathe."

Chauvin and three other officers were fired following his death, but protesters took the street of Minneapolis to demand the officers be charged.

It was until four days later that Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers who were at the scene have not been charged.

The news of Chauvin's arrest hasn't stopped protesters from continuing to gather in cities like New York, Chicago and Atlanta to demand justice for Floyd and speak out about police brutality.

Many of the protests around the country have led to the looting of businesses and more violence between citizens and police officers.

