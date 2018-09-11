Numerous reports from individuals close to the NFL were reporting that just a day after signing with the New Orleans Saints, former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant may be out for the season.
NFL reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted the news Friday just before 3 p.m. Bryant suffered what the team thinks may be a torn Achilles heel.
The New Orleans Saints signed Bryant to a one-year contract on Thursday.
Bryant himself took to Twitter Friday seemingly confirming the reports.
Bryant was among the NFL’s best at the wide receiver position from 2011-2014, when he averaged 85 catches for more than 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns per season with Dallas.
© 2018 KENS