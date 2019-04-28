LONGVIEW, Texas — Neal McCoy's East Texas Angel Network's 25th anniversary benefit concert will feature a big name in country music.

According to the ETAN, the concert will play host to GRAMMY award winning act, Diamond Rio.

Diamond Rio is known for their hit songs such as:

"Meet in the Middle"

"That's What I Get For Lovin' You"

"One More Day"

"Beautiful Mess"

The event will also feature fan favorite, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and maybe even a few surprise guests.

Previous benefits have showcased:

Bryan White

Tracy Byrd

Charley Pride

B.J. Thomas

Lorrie Morgan

Martina McBride

Troy Aikman

Tony Hill

Nolan Ryan

Wayne Newton

The benefit will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at The Belcher Center on the campus of LeTourneau University.

A sale date for tickets will be announced soon.

For more information on becoming a sponsor for this year's benefit, please email Miki@nealmccoy.com.