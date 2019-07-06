DIBOLL, Texas — The Diboll Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a woman wanted in connection to an intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault case.

According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, police need help to locate 22-year-old Kila Leann Janes who is wanted for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

In May, officials say Janes was the driver in a vehicle crash that injured one person and took the life of another.

Officials believe Janes may be living with family in Lufkin and working as a convenience store clerk.

Crime Stoppers is offering reward money to anyone with information on Janes' whereabouts.

If you have any information on Kila Leann Janes whereabouts, submit your tip to 639TIPS.com or download Crime Stoppers' app, or call Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and only an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest can be eligible for a reward.