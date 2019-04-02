ATLANTA — An East Texas college alum was responsible for the first sack of Tom Brady's postseason during Sunday night's Super Bowl match-up.

Stephen F. Austin State University grad turned Los Angeles Rams defensive end John Franklin-Myers strip-sacked Brady with about 1:50 left in the first quarter, but the Pats recovered the ball.

LA selected Franklin-Myers in the fourth round (135th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In the regular season, he appeared in 16 games for the Rams in which he recorded 10 tackles (six solo, four assisted) and two sacks. He also forced one fumble and recovered another.

While at SFA, Franklin-Myeres was a three-time All-Southland selection, including first-team honors as a junior in 2016. He was also a three-time Southland All-Academic Team honoree wile majoring in kinesiology. Franklin-Myers completed his collegiate career fifth on SFA’s all-time career tackles for loss list with 37.5 over four seasons.

He finished ninth in program history in all-time career sacks (17.5), compiled 130 total tackles in four seasons, including 70 solo stops. He forced five fumbles and had 22 quarterback hurries throughout his career. Franklin-Myers was named to the 2018 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society for maintaining a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout his collegiate career.

As a senior, he played in all 11 games at defensive end with 10 starts and led the Lumberacks' defensive front in his final collegiate season with a team-best 13.5 tackles for a combined loss of 46 yards.

Franklin-Myers played high school ball at Greenville where he was a two-time first-team all-district selection and was twice named the program's Defensive MVP. An honor roll student, he also lettered in basketball and track and field.