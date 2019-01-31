CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Diocese of Corpus Christi is joining Texas Catholic dioceses from all over the state to release the names of priests that have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors dating back to 1950.

The groundbreaking decision between the bishops across the state was made in September of 2018 as an effort to restore trust in the Catholic Church and promote healing.

The list has been compiled over the last several months from 1,320 catholic parishes in Texas. According to the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops the list will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Below are the names listed released Thursday by the Diocese of Corpus Christi:

RELIGIOUS ORDER CLERICS & EXTERN CLERICS

(Clerics not from the Diocese of Corpus Christi)

Name:

Bishop Joseph V. Sullivan

Date of Birth:

8/15/1919

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 6/1/1946 (Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph)

Episcopal ordination: 4/3/1967 (Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph; Diocese of Baton Rouge)

Extern cleric who visited the Diocese of Corpus Christi

Current Status:

Deceased 9/4/1982

Name:

Rev. Russell Gerard Appleby, MSF

Date of Birth:

10/3/1934

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 3/26/1966 (Missionaries of the Holy Family)

Current Status:

Removed from ministry in Diocese of Corpus Christi, September 1983

Name:

Rev. Robert J. Bedrosian, MSF

Date of Birth:

7/7/1937

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination:3/26/1965 (Missionaries of the Holy Family)

Current Status:

Left Diocese of Corpus Christi 1979

Left Missionaries of the Holy Family order 1982

Name:

Rev. John M. Fiala, SOLT

Date of Birth:

10/14/1960

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 6/2/1984 (Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity)

Current Status:

Criminal conviction (I): 5/17/12

Criminal conviction (II): 12/2/2014

Deceased 2017

Name:

Rev. Edward J. Horan, SOLT

Date of Birth:

3/1/1918

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 6/27/1987 (Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity)

Current Status:

Retired 1996

Deceased 1997

Name:

Rev. Patrick Koch, SJ

Date of Birth:

11/8/1927

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 6/12/1957 (Society of Jesus)

Current Status:

Left Diocese of Corpus Christi 1966

Deceased 9/9/2006

Name:

Rev. Eusebio (“Chevy”) Pantoja, CMF

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 1968 (Claretian Missionaries)

Current Status:

Removed from ministry in Diocese of Corpus Christi 1980

Expelled from Claretian Order 1980

Name:

Rev. Alfredo Prado, OMI

Date of Birth:

1930

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 1958 (Oblate of Mary Immaculate)

Current Status:

Suspended 1991

Name:

Rev. Christopher Joseph Springer, CSSR

Date of Birth:

11/7/1925

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 6/26/1952 (Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer)

Current Status:

Left Diocese of Corpus Christi 1971

CLERICS FROM OR INCARDINATED INTO THE DIOCESE OF CORPUS CHRISTI

Name:

Rev. Jerome Caponi

Date of Birth:

9/15/1925

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 6/11/1960 (Order of St. Benedict)

Incardinated into Diocese of Corpus Christi 1971

Excardinated from Diocese of Corpus Christi 1982

Current Status:

Left Diocese of Corpus Christi 1982

Deceased 2/27/2009

Name:

Msgr. Hugh Clarke

Date of Birth:

12/30/1924

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 7/16/ 1950 (Dublin, Ireland)

Incardinated into Diocese of Corpus Christi 8/15/1975

Current Status:

Retired 1997

Deceased 12/16/2002

Name:

Rev. William Daly

Date of Birth:

4/21/1924

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 6/17/1957 (Ordained in Dublin, Ireland for the Diocese of Corpus Christi)

Current Status:

Left Diocese of Corpus Christi 1971

Deceased 11/9/1982

Name:

Rev. Domingo De Llano

Date of Birth:

10/19/1939

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 5/28/1966 (Ordained in Laredo, TX for the Diocese of Corpus Christi)

Current Status:

Retired 1999

Deceased 5/4/2013

Name:

Rev. Steven T. Dougherty

Date of Birth:

10/11/1956

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 6/14/2003 (Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity)

Incardinated into Diocese of Corpus Christi 7/8/2008

Current Status:

Removed from ministry 12/16/2011

Criminal conviction: 2/28/2018

Name:

Rev. John J. Feminelli

Date of Birth:

10/12/1946

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 6/6/1987 (Corpus Christi, TX)

Current Status:

Retired 4/16/2007

Name:

Rev. Adelhard M. Francois

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 2/24/1935, Wuerzburg, Bavaria (Mariannhill Missionary Society)

Incardinated into Diocese of Corpus Christi: 1/14/1950

Current Status:

Left Diocese of Corpus Christi 1959

Name:

Rev. J. Frank Gomez

Date of Birth:

10/28/1928

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 5/27/1961 (Corpus Christi, TX)

Excardinated from Diocese of Corpus Christi 1965

Current Status:

Left Diocese of Corpus Christi 1965

Name:

Rev. Clement Hageman

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 6/10/1930, St. Meinrad, IN

Current Status:

Removed from ministry in Diocese of Corpus Christi April 1939

Deceased 7/2/1975

Name:

Msgr. Michael Heras

Date of Birth:

6/7/1958

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 6/15/1984 (Corpus Christi, TX)

Current Status:

Removed from ministry 6/24/2014

Name:

Rev. Jesus Garcia Hernando

Date of Birth:

10/7/1960

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 6/22/1984, Burgos, Spain

Incardinated into Diocese of Corpus Christi: 1/10/1994

Excardinated from Diocese of Corpus Christi: 2/11/2000

Current Status:

Removed from ministry 9/15/1994

Name:

Rev. Flover Antonio Osorio Herrera

Date of Birth:

10/7/1954

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 3/19/1985 (Diocese of Villavicencio, Meta, Columbia)

Incardinated into Diocese of Corpus Christi 12/4/2003

Current Status:

Removed from ministry 10/29/2007

Name:

Rev. Peter J. Hughes

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 6/10/1956 (Ordained in Carlow, Ireland for the Diocese of Corpus Christi)

Current Status:

Left Diocese of Corpus Christi 1963

Deceased 12/7/1990

Name:

Msgr. William J. Kelly

Date of Birth:

10/11/1916

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 6/24/1944 (Ordained in Dublin, Ireland for the Diocese of Corpus Christi)

Current Status:

Deceased 3/12/1983

Name:

Msgr. William C. Kinlough

Date of Birth:

8/29/1918

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 6/20/1943 (Ordained in Ireland for the Diocese of Corpus Christi)

Current Status:

Retired 1999

Deceased 9/29/2000

Name:

Rev. Msgr. Thomas Meany

Date of Birth:

5/12/1928

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 5/31/1955 (Corpus Christi, TX)

Current Status:

Retired 2004

Deceased 7/20/2008

Name:

Rev. Robert Trevino

Date of Birth:

11/10/1958

Ordination & Prior Status:

Ordination: 12/28/1985 (Corpus Christi, TX)

Current Status:

Removed from ministry 1995

Laicized 12/6/2012

Corpus Christi Bishop Michael Mulvey offered some words in a video attached to the list released online Thursday.

“This is an action in response to the faithful’s call for greater accountability and transparency,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, archbishop of Galveston-Houston. "Every bishop in our state has made a statement expressing his concern for all who have been hurt and I want to express my personal sorrow at such fundamental violations of trust that have happened. We are completely committed to eradicating the evil of sexual abuse in the church and promoting healing among the faithful and those injured by this crime.”

The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops say by releasing the names of priests that this decision is just part of a continuing effort to provide an even safer environment for children. The group has organized a plan of action to help prevent the sexual abuse of minors by implementing policies and practices in each diocese in Texas.

