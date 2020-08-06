TYLER, Texas — With summer approaching, some summer activities and camps have started or been delayed, but others have cancelled completely.

“The governor's announcement just a week or so ago allowed us to start our youth camps,” Executive Director of Discovery Science Place Chris Rasure. “We have eight weeks of camp that are going on this is the second week space camp.”

With restrictions, registration was cut down to 50% for 10 students max for each group. Age groups range from K-2nd grade and 3rd-5th grade.

“We wanted to we wanted to limit the number of students so that we could spread them out a little bit, so that they didn’t have to share materials,” said Rasure. “We are limiting their free playtime that way they’re under supervision so we can keep them separated.”

Pick up and drop off will be in the parking lot. Before entering, students will get temperature checks with a no touch thermometer and then immediately wash their hands at a hand-washing station near the front door.

“This particular week is space camp, coming up we have kind of a combination of chemistry and rngineering, we’re calling it chemical engineering,” Rasure said. “And then the fourth camp that we are going to have is actually a Minecraft camp where are the kids build things in Minecraft.”

Anyone interested in signing up a child for one of the camps the cost is $175 per week. Click here for more information and to register.