ORLANDO, Fla. — It's official: Disney World hopes to begin a phased reopening of its theme parks on July 11.

That day is the proposed date for reopening Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom. Then, EPCOT and Hollywood Studios would reopen July 15. Both phased reopenings would include cast member preview days before the public returns.

Like SeaWorld's and Universal Orlando's plans, Disney World will require face masks for all guests and cast members, among numerous new health and safety procedures.

Disney World presented its plans Wednesday morning to the Orange County Task Force. The plans were approved by the task force and now head to Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval.

Here are some of the theme park changes proposed by Disney World for all guests:

Face masks required for all

Implementing hand-washing and sanitizing stations and signage

Plexiglass at points of sale to separate guests and cast members

Reduced capacity of parks, restaurants, retail, attractions, buses, monorails and other high-traffic areas

Suspending parades, fireworks and other events that draw crowds

More frequent cleaning across high-touch locations

Temperature checks at main entrances to all parks

Contactless payments with Magic Bands, Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc.

Enhancing cashless transitions at restaurants and retail

Enhancing mobile ordering at food and beverage areas

Suspending high-touch areas like character meet and greets and playgrounds

