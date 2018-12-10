SMITH COUNTY — On Oct. 3, 2018 the Craft-Turney Water Supply Corp. notified the TCEQ of a backflow incident impacting a small portion of the system--11 connections. The TCEQ suspects a fungicide entered the water supply.

The water utility has indicated that this portion of the system has been isolated from the distribution system. The do not use order was initially issued to customers of this portion of the distribution system but was expanded to customers in the general vicinity of these connections as a precaution.

The do not use order is being lifted on Oct. 12, 2018, for the expanded area only based on sample results received today.

The TCEQ collected samples from Craft-Turney’s public water supply distribution system on Oct. 10, 2018 that were analyzed for methylene bis-thiocyanate by the EPA’s laboratory in Houston. The chemical was not detected in any of the samples, and previous sample results for the expanded area indicated that the chlorothalonil was below detectable levels.

On Oct. 11, 2018, the TCEQ also collected additional samples from the limited area of the system, the 11 connections, where results from samples collected on Oct. 7, 2018, indicated that the chlorothalonil was still present.

These samples are currently being analyzed. Once these results are received, a determination can be made as to whether the do not use order can be lifted for this limited area of the system.

The TCEQ continues to investigate this incident.

Emergency supply for affected residents

The TCEQ has delivered a total of 58 pallets of bottled water to the utility for use by customers affected by the order. The water is available at the Craft-Turney office at 505 Loop 456 in Jacksonville.

The contractor hired by the TCEQ will begin demobilizing the trailer with 16 shower stalls currently at Central Baptist Church, 1909 E. Rusk St., Jacksonville on Saturday. However, the First United Methodist Church-Jacksonville at 1031 TX-456 Loop will continue to make its facilities available for bathing and washing dishes between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

For residents’ health-related questions

The TCEQ has also coordinated with the Texas Department of State Health Services, which is available to take calls regarding health concerns. Impacted residents can call DSHS, Dr. Heidi Bojes, Phd., at 512-776-6351, during regular business hours Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., local Cherokee County Health Department, Grace Mikhail, at 903-721-4402 or they can reach the Texas Poison Center Network 24 hours per day at 1-800-222-1222. Residents may also contact TCEQ’s Tyler office at 903-535-5100 if they have any questions related to this incident

