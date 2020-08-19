Doctors across Texas offer tools, advise on reopening schools amid COVID-19

Texas Medical Association is encouraging universal face masks to school districts to reduce the risks and exposure of COVID-19.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Medical Association released a set of tools and resources Monday as schools begin to reopen around the state.

"Our strategy really is to layer as many risk mitigation or infection prevention strategies on top of each other," Dr. Valerie Smith, M.D., chair of the Texas Medical Association return to school work group and pediatrician at St. Paul Children's Clinic in Tyler, said.

The tools the TMA released includes a one-page guide detailing four "legs" that form the table of a school's sturdy COVID-19 infection control plan.

"Those things would include mask use," Dr. Smith said. "It would also include social distancing, it would also include infection control as far as sanitizing and cleaning procedures, even potentially thinking about ventilation and then recognizing there’s going to be risks that are higher than others."

The TMA along with the Texas Pediatric Society are encouraging a universal masks use until there's a vaccine in place.

"We also know that school building, especially elementary schools, are not just full of kids," she said. "But the staff are probably the most at risk people."

The TMA also released a set of recommendations that help doctors assist campus leaders on a successful return to school.

Consult official guidelines and best practices. Identify potential vulnerabilities. Help schools troubleshoot. Counsel families. Consider high-risk activities. Encourage school collaboration with local health governments (LHD). Follow CDC and LHD guidance for evaluation and treatment of children with COVID-19 symptoms. Encourage universal mask wearing at all practical times.

"This is an opportunity for us to teach our children to really think of the steps they can take to make sure, not only they stay healthy, but to be kind and thoughtful to other people and they can help keep their teachers healthy as well," Dr. Smith said.