Docuseries hopes to solve East Texas cold case

"Voices of the Dead" hopes to solve the cold case of the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — A docuseries coming to the Across the Veil Youtube channel is hoping to shed light on the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone.

"Brittany was an amazing young lady," Dawn Trammell, co-producer of "Voice of the Dead," said. "She was 19 years old. She had just graduated from high school. She was actually working two jobs trying to get ready to go to college, but at the same time she was helping her mom take care of her two little brothers and she was helping take care of an ill grandmother."

The series is produced by Dawn and Rachel Trammell and follows the duo along with a team of paranormal investigators.

"We have our skeptics and we understand that but we are also doing a lot of pounding the pavement investigation as well," Dawn said. "We're only using the paranormal side of things to see what direction to go in."

McGlone was murdered in 2007 at Lake Winnsboro. "It was a very, very brutal murder," Dawn said.

Trammel and Rachel say they have been communicating with the family and have dedicated themselves for the past eight months in searching for evidence and clues to who may have killed McGlone.

"Her family has fought so hard to keep her case out there, keep her case known trying to get people to come forward and say anything that they know," Rachel said.

Rachel says the docuseries will be from the perspective of the victim.

"It’s given us new leads that we’ve been able to pass down to law enforcement and in turn they can go investigate that which hasn’t been done so far," Rachel said.

The Trammel's say despite what people may think of their team's unique abilities they want the case solved.