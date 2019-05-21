TYLER, Texas — While the 2018-19 school year may be coming to a close, that doesn't stop The Salvation Army in Tyler from already looking to help East Texas students by collecting supplies for the upcoming school year.

Supplies The Salvation Army is seeking are as follows:

Rulers

Crayons

Copy Paper

Pencil Bags

Highlighters

Colored Pencils

Loose-Leaf Paper (college and wide-ruled)

Composition Books

Glue

Glue Sticks

Mini Staplers

Staples

Plastic/Regular Folders (with brads and pockets)

Pink Erasers

Pencil Top Erasers

Graph Paper (4 sq. per inch)

Dry Erase Markers (black and colored)

Wired Single/Multi-Subject Notebooks (college and wide-ruled)

Pointed/Rounded Tip Scissors

Pencils (regular and mechanical)

1", 1.5", 2" and 3" Three-Ring Binders

Lined Index Cards (4x6 and 3x5)

Blue/Black/Red Pens

Post-It Notes (3x3)

Lysol Wipes/Spray

Construction Paper

Pencil Sharpeners

Hand Sanitizer

Index Dividers

Black Sharpies

Supply Boxes

Ziploc Bags (snack, quart and gallon-sized)

Scotch Tape

Backpacks

Dictionaries

Donations may be dropped off at the Salvation Army, located at 633 North Broadway Avenue in Tyler.