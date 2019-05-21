TYLER, Texas — While the 2018-19 school year may be coming to a close, that doesn't stop The Salvation Army in Tyler from already looking to help East Texas students by collecting supplies for the upcoming school year.
Supplies The Salvation Army is seeking are as follows:
- Rulers
- Crayons
- Copy Paper
- Pencil Bags
- Highlighters
- Colored Pencils
- Loose-Leaf Paper (college and wide-ruled)
- Composition Books
- Glue
- Glue Sticks
- Mini Staplers
- Staples
- Plastic/Regular Folders (with brads and pockets)
- Pink Erasers
- Pencil Top Erasers
- Graph Paper (4 sq. per inch)
- Dry Erase Markers (black and colored)
- Wired Single/Multi-Subject Notebooks (college and wide-ruled)
- Pointed/Rounded Tip Scissors
- Pencils (regular and mechanical)
- 1", 1.5", 2" and 3" Three-Ring Binders
- Lined Index Cards (4x6 and 3x5)
- Blue/Black/Red Pens
- Post-It Notes (3x3)
- Lysol Wipes/Spray
- Construction Paper
- Pencil Sharpeners
- Hand Sanitizer
- Index Dividers
- Black Sharpies
- Supply Boxes
- Ziploc Bags (snack, quart and gallon-sized)
- Scotch Tape
- Backpacks
- Dictionaries
Donations may be dropped off at the Salvation Army, located at 633 North Broadway Avenue in Tyler.