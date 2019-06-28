LONGVIEW, Texas — It's a test many people fear or ignore completely, but it's also one that could potentially save lives.

The human immunodeficiency virus, better known as HIV, is a virus spread through certain body fluids that attacks the body’s immune system, specifically the CD4 cells, often called T cells. Over time, HIV can destroy so many of these cells that the body can’t fight off infections and disease. These special cells help the immune system fight off infections. Untreated, HIV reduces the number of CD4 cells (T cells) in the body. This damage to the immune system makes it harder and harder for the body to fight off infections and some other diseases. Opportunistic infections or cancers take advantage of a very weak immune system and signal that the person has AIDS.

July 27 is National HIV Testing Day and even with so many testing options available, for a plethora of reasons, a lot of people simply don't bother getting tested.

"If you're sexually active, you should be getting tested," said Paula Wallace, Wellness Pointe Social Services Director.

This year's theme, #DoItYourWay, encourages people to get tested for HIV whether at a doctor's office, health fair or organized event.

Wallace says despite what many believe, age, race and sexual orientation doesn't and shouldn't matter.

"So many people choose to have their heads in the sand and feel like, 'Oh, it won't be me,'" said Wallace. "You just never know. It could be your mother, your brother, your sister, your child, your friend, your grandmother. It just does not discriminate."

There is also a list of providers that perform free or reduced-cost testing in more than 40 Texas cities at: http://www.dshs.texas.gov/hivstd/testing. You can also ask your health care provider for an HIV test during your next visit. For a nationwide of providers, click here.