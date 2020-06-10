Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Coronavirus impacting those seeking help

"Family's are experiencing isolation like never before."

Spending more time at home because of the coronavirus pandemic is causing an increase in concerns over intimate partner and family abuse. The pandemic has forced some areas to close down and put things on pause. However, many East Texas centers are continuing to help including the Women's Center of East Texas.

"Family's are experiencing isolation like never before," Kelly Horn, Int. Executive Director for the Women's Center of East Texas, said.

For victims of domestic violence, the pandemic added pressure and isolation caused tension. Unemployment made it difficult for victims to leave and the lack of privacy made it easier for abusers to keep a closer eye on them.

"During the pandemic, shelters across the state of Texas were prepared for the worst. For an increase in numbers, for an increase in hotline calls, our local shelter did not see that. We saw a decrease in numbers," Horn said.

Horn says domestic violence cases were and are still prevalent across the state and across East Texas. Not all cases were recorded because victims were unable to safely connect with services.

"This creates the perfect storm for isolating someone."

According to the organization, in 2018, 211 partners died at the hands of their partners in 64 Texas counties. That same year marked the highest number of women killed in the last decade. Last year, there were 185 intimate partner homicides within those same counties, including some right here in East Texas. Now that some stay at home orders have been lifted, people are seeking help.

"Our numbers are picking back up. Our shelter is almost back up to full capacity. We're gradually seeing people reach out for services," Horn said.

Those who need help can reach out by visiting Women's Center of East Texas. An advocate will be available to provide help without having a verbal conversation. Also, other East Texas Crisis centers have a 24/7 hotline: 1-800-333-0358.

Many may be suffering in silence and afraid of speaking out, which is important now more than ever that if you see something, say something.