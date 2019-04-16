TYLER, Texas — Academy Sports + Outdoors in Tyler will be accepting donations for victims of the recent Alto storms on Tuesday.
Items will be collected from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The sporting goods store will be taking the following supplies:
- Bottled water
- Diapers
- Baby formula
- Gatorade
- Snacks
- Non-perishable food items
- Toiletries
- Cleaning supplies
