TYLER, Texas — Academy Sports + Outdoors in Tyler will be accepting donations for victims of the recent Alto storms on Tuesday.

Items will be collected from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The sporting goods store will be taking the following supplies:

Bottled water

Diapers

Baby formula

Gatorade

Snacks

Non-perishable food items

Toiletries

Cleaning supplies

