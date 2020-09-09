Downtown Longview businesses receive state recognition

Finalists Announced for the 2020 Texas Downtown Association President’s Awards Program

LONGVIEW, Texas — Downtown Longview businesses are receiving recognition by a statewide program.

Alton Plaza/The Petroleum Building, Verabank and Silver Grizzly Espresso were chosen as finalist for the 2020 Texas Downtown Association President's Awards.

"Our heart behind this place is connecting people," Connor Walters, one of the co-owners of Silver Grizzly Espresso, said.

Walters has a passion for his business and its location in the Downtown Longview area.

"Bringing specialty coffee to the area and inspiring others to start their own businesses and push the local scene forward," Walters said.

A hundred and four entries were submitted from cities across the Texas.

“Locally, we know that these award finalists are great but to be able to receive this sort of recognition on a state level is truly an honor,” said Melida Heien, Main Street Coordinator said in a statement from the city.