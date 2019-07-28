SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead following a Saturday morning crash in Shelby County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 11:45 a.m. on US 59, about a mile north of Timpson.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a passenger car was traveling north on U.S. 50 in the outside lane when a semi, who failed to control speed slammed into the back end of the car.

The driver of the car, identified as Yolanda Enene, 62, of Houston, and a passenger, identified as Joyce Bryan, 80, also of Houston, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was identified as Yakul Snoi, 28, for Ontario, Canada. He was not injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.