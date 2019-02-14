PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Panola County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the wreck on Wednesday, around 5:10 p.m., on US 79 South, about two miles west of Carthage.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the driver of a pickup, identified as Jesus Ramon Reyes, 41, of Overton, was traveling south on US 79, while the driver of a Mack truck towing a trailer, identified as Wilcots Marease Norris, 48, of Carthage, was also headed southbound ahead of Reyes.

Norris had legally stopped to make a left turn onto a private drive when Reyes, for an unknown reason, failed to control his speed and ran into the back of the towed trailer, according to DPS.

Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Toni Hughes. His body was taken to a Carthage funeral home.

Norris was not injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.