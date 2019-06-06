SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle wreck in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Wednesday, around 4:45 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on SH-135 in Arp,.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a pickup truck, identified as William Gamage, 27, of Troup, was traveling north on SH-135 in at the same time the driver of an SUV, identified as James Roy Sifford, 54, of Arp, was traveling south.

For an unknown reason, Gamage rounded a curve in the roadway and veered into the oncoming lane where the vehicles collided head-on, according to DPS.

Gamage was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Sifford was pronounced at the scene his body was taken to a Tyler funeral home.

The crash remains under investigation.