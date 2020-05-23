GREGG COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed after a two vehicle accident early Saturday morning.

According to a preliminary crash report, around 4:14 a.m. Saturday morning, Lesley Paul Clanton, 48, of Mineola was traveling north on US 259 in a 200 Chevrolet 1500 in the inside lane when he struck a guardrail on the west side of the road.

Clanton got out of his truck, which was then hit by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 56-year-old Bertha Idalia Venzor of Ore City who was also traveling north.

Clanton was hit by the vehicles and was pronounced at the scene.

Venzor appeared to have no injures.

The crash remains under investigation.