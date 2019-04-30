TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the publics help on a hit and run crash that occurred in Gregg County.

According to DPS, the hit in run happened April 28, at about 8:23 p.m. on FM 2767 near SH-31.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim, identified as 38-Year-old Bridget Lee Scott of Longview, was walking across FM 2767 when she was struck by a northbound white pickup, possibly a Chevrolet model.

Scott was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

DPS says witnesses and video obtained from a nearby business show a white pickup truck traveling north at about the same time Scott was struck.

The vehicle in question may have damage to the hood, windshield, and front quarter panel or any similar combination.

Investigators would like to speak to the driver of the pickup.

The department is also asking area collision repair facilities to be aware and call if a vehicle with damage described above is presented for repair.

If you have any information, you may contact Longview DPS Office at 903-758-1789 and speak to Trooper Rappold or Sergeant Thomas. Information may remain anonymous if requested.