SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist has died following a Sunday night crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a motorcycle crash on County Road 168, about four miles west of Flint, around 7:45 p.m.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed the driver of a motorcycle, identified as Shane Curtis Chaffee, 53, of Flint, was traveling westbound on CR 168 when he went off the roadway and was ejected from the bike.

Chaffee was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Andy Dunklin. His body was taken to a Tyler funeral home.

DPS says Chaffee was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.