AUSTIN, Texas — The reward for a Texas fugitive with ties to the Aryan Brotherhood has increased.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the reward for information leading to the capture of Jared Luke Langley, 36, has been increased to $12,500.

Langley is wanted for parole violation, burglary, theft, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver/manufacture.

Langley has ties to Montgomery County and Madison County, including the city of Midway — his last known address. In June 2016, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for Langley’s arrest for parole violation. In July 2016, Langley eluded capture from Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies after he ran away. For more information and updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.

Langley is 5'6" and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has numerous tattoos on his abdomen, back, chest, both arms and both legs. He may be known by the nicknames “Twisted” or “Twist.”

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture

by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section)

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend this fugitive; he is considered armed and dangerous.