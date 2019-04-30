GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for assistance from the public on a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured about 8:23 p.m. Sunday on FM 2767 near Texas 31 in Gregg County.

The preliminary investigation indicates Bridget Lee Scott, 38, of Longview, was walking across FM 2767/Old Kilgore Highway when she was hit by a northbound white pickup.

Scott was taken to Christus Mother Frances Hospital–Tyler in critical condition. Witnesses and video obtained from a nearby business show a white pickup traveling north about the same time Scott was struck.

