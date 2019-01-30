TYLER, Texas — Super Bowl Sunday has become one of America's most dangerous days on the roadways due to impaired driving, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On Super Bowl Sunday in 2018, in Texas alone, there were:

1,142 crashes

12 fatalities (9 due to impaired driving)

653 injured

If you're headed to a watch party this weekend, do not drink and drive; designate a sober driver. Keep an eye on everyone and don't let friends or family drive drunk.

If you're hosting a watch party, remember, you can be held liable if someone you served ends up in an drunk-driving crash. Be sure all of your guests designate their drivers in advance. Serve a lot of food and be sure to include plenty of non-alcoholic beverages. Take advantage of ride-share apps to get guests home safely.

Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams airs Sunday, February 3, at 5:30 p.m. only on CBS19.

