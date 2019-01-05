TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Junior College Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Juan E. Mejia as the lone finalist to be TJC’s next President. Mejia currently serves as TJC’s President for Branch Locations & District Provost. The Board’s decision comes after an extensive national search and thorough interview process.

“The Board felt it was extremely important to conduct an extensive national search and engage in a very thorough process to identify the best candidate to be the next President of Tyler Junior College to succeed Dr. Mike Metke,” said TJC Board President Mike Coker. “We feel we have identified that person in Dr. Mejia, and look forward to working with him as TJC’s next president.”

TJC received 83 applications, well more than recent national searches by community colleges nationwide. A Board-appointed screening committee, consisting of a broad representation and members of the TJC faculty and staff, reviewed in detail all 83 applications. The screening committee interviewed 11 semifinalists via a live video interview, and all Board of Trustee members reviewed the semifinalist video interviews.

The College brought four finalists to campus for a series of meetings, three public forums, and meetings with the Board. The input received from the faculty, staff, students and community leaders attending the forums was especially helpful and an important part of the evaluation process, according to Coker. He also expressed special thanks to everyone who took part in this important task of choosing TJC’s seventh president.

Coker noted that Mejia was the first choice of the faculty, staff, students and community members who participated in the selection process.

TJC Chancellor and CEO Dr. Mike Metke noted that the Board of Trustees conducted a national search to find the right person to lead TJC.

“There were 83 applicants from across the USA and beyond," Metke said. "After knowing Dr. Mejia for nearly three decades, I was especially pleased by how he rose to the top in such a strong pool of finalists. It’s gratifying to search far and wide and then affirm that we have world class talent right here. Dr. Mejia will start a new chapter of TJC history and take this College to new heights, working together with a Board that is second to none.”

As sole finalist, Mejia will be confirmed at a meeting on May 23 and will begin July 1 as the seventh president of TJC