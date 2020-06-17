Dr Pepper launches 'Extreme Pepper Experience,' exclusive tour of entire museum

The experience will take place June 25 through July 31. On Thursdays, operating hours will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Fridays.

WACO, Texas — The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute launched The Extreme Pepper Experience, an exclusive tour of the entire Museum. Guests will hear the stories behind the legendary soft drink and see handpicked items pulled from the Museum’s extensive collection, according to The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute.

The experience will take place June 25 through July 31. On Thursdays, operating hours will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Fridays.

The Extreme Pepper Experience includes exclusive access to both historic Museum buildings and an Expert Experience Guide that will give the inside scoop with photo ops throughout the Museum.

Guests will get a glass bottle of Dr Pepper, a large Dr Pepper float, and their choice of four different Dr Pepper Gear packs filled with merch from the Gift Shop. Plus, they will get to flex their Soda Jerk skills and make their own Dr Pepper at the Soda Fountain.

Each experience includes hands-on time with historic collections items representing different aspects of the soft drink industry, according to The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute.

Tickets will cost $125 and must be purchased online. There is a limit to six people per group.