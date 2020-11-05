WACO, Texas — Kayla Vinyard of Corsicana is the winner a year supply of Dr Pepper, courtesy of Keurig Dr Pepper Waco, according to the Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute.

Vinyard is a nurse and said her family has had a hard time at her house lately. They are Dr Pepper fans and Vinyard said she entered, just to see what would happen.

May 11 is an important day in Waco and Dr Pepper history. It is the anniversary of the day the Dr Pepper Museum opened its doors to the public, and the anniversary of the 1953 tornado that destroyed much of Downtown Waco, including part of the AMBC, the Museum's main building.

This year is the first time since 1991 that the Museum is unable to spend this day with its favorite Peppers in person, according to the Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute.

In 2019, a year supply of Dr Pepper was given to the two millionth visitor. For this year's Most Virtual Birthday Party Ever, the Museum partnered with Keurig Dr Pepper Waco to give away another year's supply of Dr Pepper.

The museum also gave away a Waco gift basket with prizes from local Waco locations including The Blasian Asian, Summer Ellis Bijouterie, Cajun Craft, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, Oh My Juice, Roots Boutique, Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Clay Pot Restaurant, Franklin Ave Mac House, Waco Tours and Wings of Waco.

Dr. Pepper also gave away a Dr Pepper gift basket that had birthday messages and songs from friends and supporters.

Donations toward the Most Virtual Birthday Party Ever will be accepted through the end of the week. We invite you to donate to our nonprofit Museum and help us reach our birthday goal of raising $10,000! That money goes right back into preserving our piece of Texas history.

