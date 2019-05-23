PALESTINE, Texas — What graduation present can be better than a brand new car, especially a free one.

The Palestine Toyota gave away a 2019 Corolla to a Palestine senior with perfect attendance.

Every six weeks, students with perfect attendance were put into a raffle. Then at the end of the year, 10 names were drawn out.

Each of those students were given a key, but only one was actually the key to the car.

Alexis Kiser was the lucky winner.

"It's kind of, you know, so overwhelming and unbelievable," Kiser said.

Kiser will be taking her new car to Texas A&M this fall.