The driver indicted in last year's fatal bus crash in New Braunfels was back in jail this week after violating the terms of his bond.

21-year-old Jack Dillon Young failed a urine test and tested positive for marijuana, according to Uvalde District Attorney Daniel Kindred. The failures resulted in two pre-trial violations for Young, and his bond has been revoked.

Young has been on probation since being released after posting bond last year. He is facing thirteen two-count indictments for intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter, both second-degree felonies, after a grand jury heard the case in March 2017.

13 people died as a result of the head-on collision between Young's pick-up truck and a church bus. Young turned himself into police after charges were filed against him.

Young posted bail, set at $30,000 for the two charges, and has been released from jail.

